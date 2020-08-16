Akpanjiya: House to probe Abuja community demolition



House Committee on Area Councils And Auxiliary matters has vowed to investigate rational behind the demolition of Akpanjiya Community in the hearts of Abuja which tendered thousands of natives and residents of FCT on Saturday.



Deputy Chairman of the committee Hon. Micah Jiba, representing AMAC/Bwari constituency, made this known Sunday, when he visited the community to witness as the officials of the department of Development Control leveled down the entire community, while people scamper for their lives and property.



Jiba who could not hide his tears at the sight of the stranded natives, questioned why such action would be taken without first consulting the stakeholders in his constituency and the FCT generally.



According to the deputy chairman who said that no FCT stakeholder was informed before the demolition took place, described the act as an abuse of law and human right, calling on the FCT authorities to stop treating Abuja indigenes “as if they are animals and do no have right to leave in the FCT.



“As a Deputy Chairman House Committee on FCT Area Councils Committee and Auxiliary matters we are going to set a panel to investigate who is at fault between the community and the FCT Administration because no criminal record have institute against the community and the people living there are human beings and should never be treated as animals. This people have been rendered completely homeless, which is not supposed to be.

“This community as I am aware has never objected the issue ressetlement and compensation and I am aware that the process of ressetlement is ongoing but have not been completed, however, if they want this people move immediately to Apo ressetlement they have been given inconvenience allowances to make their movement easy but that had not been done.



“I must say that the department of resettlement and compensation should be call to order. Because, it is really unfortunate that we are witnessing this kind of pathetic situation in Akpanjiya Community of Abuja in a challenging period like this, that when the goverment is fighting a pandemic that is ravaging the world.



“From what we are seeing it shows that the department of ressetlement and compensation does not know their responsibility and am suggesting that their responsibilities should be properly defined by the FCT Administration. In fact that department should be merged with the FCT department of public works because the department does not know their job,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed that the FCT administration and other stakeholders should have a synergy on matters that border on the lives and properties of the people, that as a lawmaker representing the affected constituent, it is proper that he should be carried along in anything that has to do with the people.



