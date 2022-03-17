Akpanudoedehe absent as Buni, Sani-Bello, other CECPC members meet

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Mai Mala Buni Thursday met with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led committee who stood in while he was on medical trip.

The party chairman returned to the country Wednesday night after a medical trip to UAE and a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London over the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The meeting which took place at the Yobe state Governors’ Lodge Asokoro Abuja, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe was conspicuously missing, while all other CECPC were in attendance.

Speaking with newsmen, governor Buni commended governor Sani-Bello for a job weldon when he was away.

Buni said: “You know that since I travelled the party has not stopped. His Excellency has done very well in managing the affairs of the party. We are hereto discuss the issues going forward. We are now at the finishing line in the preparations for our national convention which is at hand on March 26. We are putting heads together to achieve this task ahead. I want to emphasis that the March 26 national convention is sacrosanct.”

Asked about the absence of Senator Akpanudoedehe at the meeting, Buni said: “You know that this is not a formal meeting of the committee. These members of the CECPC just came to welcome me back to the country and wish me well after returning from a medical trip outside the country. So, it is not a formal meeting that one will ask whether the secretary is here or not. However, he was in house earlier today.”

On his own, governor Sani Bello who acted as the chairman when Buni was away said: “For the past one week, I have been acting as the chairman of CECPC and what I can tell you is that we made lots of progress towards our convention like we saw in the inauguration of the State Chairmen, adopted some of the zoning formula, and some of the decisions of the CECPC taken before he left the country. I can tell you for free that in the last one week, we have ensured that we are good to go for convention.”