‘Akpanudoedehe remains APC scribe, Buni continues reconciliation’

Despite reports indicating that the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had removed its national secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the leadership of the party has declared that his office “remains intact.”

Consequently, Akpanudoedehe and the chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, met at the national secretariat of the party on Friday to continue preparations in line with scheduled activities.

The party’s caretaker committee chaired by Buni stated that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that things should go back to status quo, Akpanudoedehe remained the national secretary of the APC.

Speaking with journalists on Friday via statement released by the office of the national secretary, Akpanudoedehe also confirmed that he remained the party’s national secretary, noting that President Buhari’s directive that status quo ante be maintained solidified that position.

He said, “Our chairman (Buni) cannot go against the instruction of the president. In his last letter, the president had given the directive that the status quo ante should remain. The chairman is a very brilliant man; he respects the president and will not go against that.

“I am the national secretary of APC and the Constitution is very clear on that. The INEC has said for you to sack any of us, you need 21 days notice. I want to also thank the APC for giving content to the media houses to sell their papers. We have promoted your economy in the last month.

“I should be celebrated for standing with the chairman. We should celebrate loyalty, integrity. You can only celebrate good. Why would I be punished for standing with the chairman? It is a virtue. So, nothing has changed in APC. I remain the national secretary and reconciliation efforts are on-going. It is one party.”

In the meantime, the Buni-led APC caretaker committee has continued efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the party ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

It was gathered that reconciliatory efforts were aimed at ensuring that the forthcoming Convention was seamless so that party stakeholders and members could be united for a successful outing at the Convention and during the general elections.

Buni was said to have started meeting with aggrieved chieftains of the party across board in this regard.