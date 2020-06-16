Akpoborie faults Wolfsburg for selling Osimhen cheap

Former Super Eagles striker, Jonathan Akpoborie has said his former Bundesliga club Wolfsburg were wrong to let go Victor Osimhen, who is now attracting interests from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Last year, Wolfsburg sold Osimhen to Sporting Charleroi for 3.5 million Euros after the striker’s successful loan spell at the Belgian club.

Charleroi promptly sold him off to Lille for 12 million Euros and his price tag is now put at around 80 million Euros amid interests from some of Europe’s top guns.

“They released him a little too early,” criticised Akpoborie, who played for Wolfsburg between 1999 and 2001.

“Before then, I saw him play for Wolfsburg and even spoke to him.

“He’s a level-headed kid and has done exceptionally well in France and now has a future with the Super Eagles,” Akpoborie said