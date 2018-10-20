Akpoti hails Osinbajo’s comment over purported sale of Ajaokuta steel

Kogi State born social reformer and strong campaigner for the resuscitation of the Ajoakuta Steel Complex, Natasha Akpoti, has commended the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo for his erstwhile statement assuring Nigerians that Ajoakuta is not for sale.

Natasha had called on the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele not to sell the Ajoakuta Steel, saying it is the only viable industry which will increase the economy of Kogi state and Nigeria when fully resuscitated.

The campaigner, who is also the Senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi Central senatorial district, has been in the fore-front leading the crusade for the resucitatation of the moribund company in Nigeria.

According to her, the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the United Labour Congress, (NLC) Nigerian Union of Mines Workers, Kogi Elders Forum, whose prompt intervention she said contributed to the stoppage of the purported sale of the second largest steel plant in Africa, also deserve commendation.

She, however congratulated Nigerians, especialy the Kogi indegenes “that Ajaokuta will no longer be sold. The Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo who spoke against the purported sale of the National Asset was instrumental on the stoppage of the sale of the giant steel plant.”

Natasha urged the people to always stand up for their rights by protecting what belongs to them, adding that the voices of the people matters and the collective resolutions of people towards defining a common positive path shaping the Nigeria of their dreams.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.