Akpoti petitions IG over ‘assassination’ plot by APC Kogi loyalists

A Senatorial Candidate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state, Barrister Natasha Akpoti, has petition the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, over alleged plan to assassinate her by some political thugs, reportedly loyal to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

In a petition titled: The destruction of our candidate’s campaign posters, banners, billboards, intimidation of our members and destruction of our gatherings, Akpoti gave details of how APC candidate and supporters destroyed her billboards and posters.

She accused the APC Senatorial Candidate, Alhaji Yakubu Oseni, Ojo Egbo, Wahab Ozuwaya, Onujabo Idanuha, Abdulmumuni Jegenyi, Adavize Jagaban, Dollar Igayi and Ajinodu Ojo of removing and destroying her campaign materials and chasing her supporters away from the venue of their meetings.

It read in part: “On Sunday, December 9, 2018, some hoodlums closely associated with the Adavi Local Government Administrator, Hon Joseph Salami, stormed the venue of our ward meeting at Alhaji Badams Compound, Inorere in Adavi LGA with arms and ammunitions.

“They chased our members with their weapons, stoned some of the women, set ablaze the plastic chairs they were seated on and destroyed some properties belonging to our Coordinator and Host, Mr Badams Abdulrahaman.

“This happened in the presence of four policemen after we had written officially to the Divisional Police Officer to notify him of the meeting in our letter dated December 7, 2018, which was acknowledged and the same notification was conveyed to the Area Commander in charge of Adavi.”

Akpoti also accused Abdulraheem Ozovehe, Kamuche, Liedown, Ocha, Dollar, Sule Director, Fatai Commander, Okenykenyi, OZ, Ogunje, Ahi, Mado, Tutunkunu, Okubaibai, Janku, Adams Ozi Ganyi, Topgel, Adoke and Arisa of plotting to assassinate her.

According to her, “On September 22, 2018, our candidate, Natasha Akpoti, averted attack as APC thugs invaded Ihima Youth Summit organized by the youths of Ihima Community when hoodlums allegedly under the sponsorship of Kogi state government aided by the Okehi Local Government administrator invaded the Ihima Youth Summit.

“They destroyed some of the items prepared for the events while the organizers were putting plans together to set the venue before the arrival of their guests among which was the Ajaokuta Steel Company Advocate, Barrister Natasha Akpoti.”

The SDP senatorial flag bearer for Kogi Central furtehr recounted that, “on October 22, in Okehi, a case was instituted by our party to the DPO and the Zonal Area Commander in charge of Kogi Central Senatorial District where our supporters: Enimire Ojo, Bello Mohammed Sadiq and his wife, Hajarat Adams, were beaten, maimed while Abdulazeez Abdulkareem, Abubakar Salami and Adamu Yusuf were arrested by Okehi DPO, allegedly on the order of Okehi Local Government Administrator, Hon Abdulraheem Ozovehe Ohiare.

“On subsequent days after the incident, we had some of our supporters which include Haruna Bashiru, Onimisi Ahaad, Habib Adinoyi Umar, Haruna Babana being threatened by thugs especially one Abdullahi Suleiman who is associated to the Okehi Local Government Administrator.”

She urged the Inspector General of Police to invite the administrators of Okehi and Adavi LGAs, Hon Abdulraheem Ozovehe Ohiare and Hon Joseph Omuya Salawu, respectively for questioning over the assassination plot, destruction of her campaign posters and billboards.

She also urged the Police chief to arrest and prosecute some political thugs identified to be members of the APC, Kogi state chapter.

