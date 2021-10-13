Aku Uka worked tirelessly to unite his people – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has described the late Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, the 24th Aka Uka of Jukun Kingdom in Taraba state, as a great leader who worked to unite his people and bring development to Taraba and the defunct Gongola state.

Lawan stated this Wednesday during plenary in his remarks to honour the deceased.

The Senate President in a condolence message said, “Let me commiserate with the Jukun Kingdom, the government and people of Taraba state for the loss of late Aku Uka of Wukari.

“Dr. Shekarau was a great leader; he was a man of peace who worked so hard to unite people to ensure that there was development throughout his kingdom and, indeed, Taraba and former Gongola state.”

Coming under a point of order, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, drew the attention of his colleagues to the demise of the traditional ruler.

Senator Bwacha who relied on Order 43 – Personal Explanation, said in 1976, the late Mr. Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi was made the 24th Aku Uka of the Jukun Kingdom, succeeding Malam Adda Ali, who died barely two years after ascending to the throne.

He added that, “Major General Muhammadu Bashir, Emir of Gwandu, then a Colonel and the military governor of the defunct Gongola state, quickly approved the appointment of Mr. Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi who upon his coronation as the 24th Aku Uka of Wukari on the 24th day of November, 1976, also assumed the traditional title of Kuvyo I.

“Barely a year after ascending the throne, the Aku Uka, was recognised as a strategic pillar of the Gongola State Council of Chiefs.

“This recognition made the governor to without any hesitation, appoint him the deputy chairman of the Gongola State Council of Chiefs.

“Having further recognised the special historical position of the Aku Uka as one of the oldest traditional institutions in the federation, the Aku Uka was upgraded to a first class status

in 1982 by the administration of governor of Gongola state, Late Alhaji Abubakar Barde.

“A staff of office was presented to HRH Shekarau Angyu Masalbi, Kuvyo II, as the First Aku Uka to be so crowned in the history of the Jukun Kingdom, on the 15th of March, 1983.

“Following the creation of Taraba state in 1991, with its headquarters in Jalingo, the then military administrator, Navy Captain Ambrose Afolahan, on the 4th of April, formally appointed the Aku Uka as the acting chairman of the Taraba State Council of Chiefs.

“Shortly after, on the 4th of April 1996, the Aku Uka was appointed substantive chairman of the same council by the military administrator, Col Yohanna Mamman Dickson.”