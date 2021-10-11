Aku – Uka’s reign brought peace, unity to Wukari klingdom – Ishaku

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, on Sunday ,said the late Aku- Uka His Royal Majesty Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi’s reign brought peace, unity and prosperity to Wukari, Taraba state and ancient Kwararafa Kingdom.

Ishaku in a press statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu and a copy made available to Blueprint in Jalingo, expressed shock and sadness over the passing of His Royal Majesty the Aku Uka of Wukari and chairman of the Taraba State Council of Chiefs, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi.

“Late Aku Uka was a foremost paramount ruler whose reign brought peace, unity and prosperity to Wukari, Taraba State and the entire ancient Kwararafa Kingdom,” the statement noted.

The statement described his reign as a period of self discovery by the Jukun people of their strategic place in history and role in the promotion of modern civilisation in Nigeria and beyond.

The statement quoted Governor Ishaku as describing Masa-Ibi as a leader with a rare sense of history and praised him for his immense contributions to the documentation of the historic contributions of the Jukun and the entire Kwararafa people to the emergence of modern nations in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

The statement noted that his demise at this point in time has robbed Taraba state and Nigeria of the benefits of his wise counsel which he offered very generously in his personal capacity and as chairman of the Taraba State Council of Chiefs.

The statement prayed God for the repose of his soul.

The late Aku Uka died on Friday afternoon after a protracted illness.

The traditional rites for announcement of the first class monarch has commenced with his family official.

The late Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi was the 27th and the incumbent Aku Uka of Kwararafa and the 13th since the founding of the Wukari Federation.

