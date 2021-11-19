‘Akume best to lead APC’

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Northern APC National Front, has stated that Senator George Akume “is the best material for the national chairmanship position” of the party, adding that he “can perform miracles in propelling the party to greater heights.”

Speaking to newsmen in Kano Friday, the group’s spokesman, Comrade Ayuba Hassan, said Akume “is the leader the party needs at the moment, with available data showing that he is an outstanding personality who has the capacity to properly lead the party.”

He said: “He was well known as an efficient result-driven governor during his tenure. He is an exceptional man who deserves recognition and respect. He recorded huge successes as a governor in the areas of education where he did so much to provide quality and affordable education to Benue youth and also in the areas of health and road construction.

“If elected as the national chairman of the party, he will ensure that the leaders of the party are accessible to Nigerians who can no longer afford to continue hearing excuses for not being able to properly provide a direction for the well-being and progress of the party.

“As a three-term senator and Senate minority leader, he played a pivotal role in streamlining the party’s manifesto in the National Assembly. His contribution to the legislative process ensured that the laws passed during the period focused on the breaking new grounds in governance.

“I am, therefore, appealing to Kano and the entire Northern Nigeria to seize the opportunity to install someone who can best serve its interest, which is essentially to promote its unity and prosperity.”