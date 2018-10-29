Akume, Jime ‘ve no Benue interest at heart – Agerzua

The Special Adviser to Benue state Governor on Media and ICT, Mr.
Tahav Agerzua yesterday accused Senator George Akume of strangulating
the state, saying this has led to underdevelopment of the people.
Agerzua, who was reacting to the comments by Senator Akume and
candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Emmanuel Jime at an
internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp, noted that both Jime and
Akume were only dancing on the graveside of those killed by herdsmen
in the state, adding that they have no interest of both the IDPs or
people of the state at heart.
He said it was unfortunate that the APC candidate and the supposed
opposition party leader in the state had decided to hide under the
guise of donating relief materials to hold a campaign rally at one of
the IDP camps.
According to him, the two APC stalwarts, especially Hon. Emmanuel
Jime, had never made a single statement in condemnation of the series
of attacks and killing of Benue people by armed herdsmen nor sent
relief materials to the thousands in various camps.
Agerzua noted that Akume has arrogated to himself the position of a
god and instead of working for the interest of the state, he is
contributing to the fall and underdevelopment of the state.
He said the Benue people were aware of the deceit and antics of the
former governor who services only his interest and will this time
around retired him from holding political positions.
Agerzua noted the governor had in the face of attack by herdsmen on
the state had staked out his neck and ensured that the killings were
brought to a stop.
He said it was now clear that Senator Akume and Jime were being
sponsored by enemies of the state who had not hidden their distaste
for governor Ortom and against the killer herdsmen and those behind
them.
He pointed out that Ortom has been able to record modest achievements
in education, health, agriculture and security among others.
Be the first to comment