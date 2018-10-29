Akume, Jime ‘ve no Benue interest at heart – Agerzua

The Special Adviser to Benue state Governor on Media and ICT, Mr.

Tahav Agerzua yesterday accused Senator George Akume of strangulating

the state, saying this has led to underdevelopment of the people.

Agerzua, who was reacting to the comments by Senator Akume and

candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Emmanuel Jime at an

internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp, noted that both Jime and

Akume were only dancing on the graveside of those killed by herdsmen

in the state, adding that they have no interest of both the IDPs or

people of the state at heart.

He said it was unfortunate that the APC candidate and the supposed

opposition party leader in the state had decided to hide under the

guise of donating relief materials to hold a campaign rally at one of

the IDP camps.

According to him, the two APC stalwarts, especially Hon. Emmanuel

Jime, had never made a single statement in condemnation of the series

of attacks and killing of Benue people by armed herdsmen nor sent

relief materials to the thousands in various camps.

Agerzua noted that Akume has arrogated to himself the position of a

god and instead of working for the interest of the state, he is

contributing to the fall and underdevelopment of the state.

He said the Benue people were aware of the deceit and antics of the

former governor who services only his interest and will this time

around retired him from holding political positions.

Agerzua noted the governor had in the face of attack by herdsmen on

the state had staked out his neck and ensured that the killings were

brought to a stop.

He said it was now clear that Senator Akume and Jime were being

sponsored by enemies of the state who had not hidden their distaste

for governor Ortom and against the killer herdsmen and those behind

them.

He pointed out that Ortom has been able to record modest achievements

in education, health, agriculture and security among others.

