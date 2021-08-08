Akume lauds Gulf United FC talent hunt programme

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Senator George Akume has lauded the Gulf United Football Club Talent Hunt Programme in the country.

The programme which is targeted at giving opportunities to 120 youths interested in professional football while also pursuing a career of their choice in world class universities in Dubai, UAE, Canada and USA will be held from 6-9 August, 2021 in Abuja and 13-16 August, 2021 in Lagos respectively.

According to Akume, “this Programme is nouvelle and a wonderful opportunity for youths to be trained as athletes and at the same time apply their knowledge outside the framework of sports”.

The Minister while appreciating the Gulf United FC team, noted that football is a universal game that unites the world. He then seized the opportunity to wish the selected ones a successful outing.

Already, 60 players were selected from Lagos and another 60 from Abuja based on the right levels of footballing talents and attitude.

The Gulf United Football Club is led by a British team of coaches and scouts has achieved success in the Middle East and Europe giving scholarships to young players.