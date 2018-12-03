Akume ‘ll be recalled – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring the return of peace in the local government areas attacked by herdsmen through Operation Whirl Stroke.

Ortom also said the people of Benue North West will soon commence recall process of Sen. George Akume, for trying to change the narrative about the killings in the state.

Ortom disclosed this yesterday in Gbajimba, Guma local government area of the state, pointing out however that, when things go wrong, he would also not hesitate to speak out.

The governor lamented that Akume had joined the enemies of the state who were bent on changing the narrative that Benue people were killing themselves.

He said that the senator was representing the senatorial zone that was most hit by the Fulani herdsmen attacks, stressing that it was most unfortunate for a man of his standing to behave in such a dishonourable manner.

He pointed out that as a result of that ugly outing of the senator, his constituents of which he is one, demand an apology from him, failure of which a recall process would be initiated against him without further delay.

He also said that he would soon transmit a letter to the Tiv Supreme Council so that the senator will go there and explain to them better by naming the people he knew were involved in the killings since he had the intelligence report on his finger tips.

He urged the people not to vote Akume during the 2019 general elections “because of his abysmal performance and his poor outing when he led APC stalwarts in Benue on a visit to President Muhammdu Buhari.”

He equally told those who were bent on changing the narrative about the Benue killings to better look for other ways to justify the killings instead of blaming it on Benue people.

”During the attacks, various Fulani groups came out openly to claim responsibility of the killings. Some said it was because their cattle were rustled while others said it was the continuation of the 1804 jihad.

”So, why are some people trying very hard to change the narrative?

This is quite sad,” he said.