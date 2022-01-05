Akume should lead APC

An altruistic gentleman who has proven himself in different capacities and one that was lauded by the majority of his people and Nigerians in general. He’s a dogged and charismatic leader who gave his all for the betterment of our father’s land. The calm gentleman is a star that shines like a divine gift.

His generosity, as it turned out, extended to every Nigerian without exception. His office and home are for all, attending to the pressing demands of the people. And again, there was a time he planned to travel after his DTA was allocated in his possible, but something came up, which made the journey cancelled. The incorruptible gentleman returns every month to the national treasury, which is very rare at the time, when people are held bent over short-changing the system. He makes sure he leads others to follow in the footprints of patriotic gentlemen.

The Benue born politician contributions to the growth and development of Benue and Nigeria is unparalleled and the people would forever be grateful, beyond a shadow of doubt, his contributions are visible for everyone to see, that’s why we feel he’s the best Man to stair the affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming national convention of our great party.

The judge of our time is a man of few words, humble, affable, patient, understanding, and, above all, superbly intelligent. Besides, he’s a good listener and kind. He’s always accessible to his people and doesn’t leave matters of national importance unattended. His leadership skills are excellent. However, to demonstrate his patience, he remained unafraid of provocative statements by the state government, which he single-handedly installed, despite the fact that it betrayed the people’s trust.

George is a luminary of inestimable prowess and a dogged representative of the good people of Benue, who has been an active voice of the downtrodden throughout his entire life.

Given all the above, Geoge Akume deserves all sorts of commendation and accolades from any son or daughter of Benue state. Considering his open-mindedness and concerns about the betterment of his state, I am sure that he would perform competently in any elective seat if given the chance.

