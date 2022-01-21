Akume’s APC chairmanship ‘ll respect constitution, organs, party leaders declare

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some leaders of the ruling party have given assurance that the former governor of Benue state and the current Minister of Intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume, will uphold the party constitution, respect the party’s organs among others, if elected the next national chairman.

The APC leaders declared that Senator Akume currently stands tall among all other chairmanship aspirants in the race based on his experience, capability, integrity and support among all interests.

Led by Chief Simone Shango, former National Publicity Secretary of National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Barr. Sam Ode, former Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs and a governorship aspirant, Chief Ray Murphy, Publisher, Summit Newspapers, Chief Terlumun Akputu, a governorship aspirant, Prof. Terhemba Shija, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, among others.

Speaking with newsmen Friday in Abuja, Chairman Contact Committee and Media group for Senator George Akume campaign team, Chief Simon Shango, who led other prominent APC leaders and media personalities, said if elected the minister will work towards ensuring that APC becomes a model in political party administration in Nigeria and beyond.

Chief Shango said: “If elected APC National Chairman, Senator George Akume will be committed to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Constitution of our great Party the All Progressives Congress. To this end, he will respect the powers and responsibilities of all organs and officers of the Party, which is necessary to entrench internal democracy and party discipline.

“All the Party organs, officers and stakeholders need to work in harmony to consolidate our position as the dominant and ruling party in Nigeria. Senator George Akume’s vision is an APC which will be a model in political party administration in Nigeria and beyond.”

According to Chief Shango, Senator George Akume has done a lot for our great party APC right from the time of the Inerger. Also, he is not a businessman as he consistently sets his Illind towards service to the good people of Nigeria. Thus we call on our teeming supporters across the country to remain calm, “as nothing good conies easy.

“In relative terms and by all accounts including the views of many APC stakeholders and generality of Nigerians, Senator George Akume is clearly the best aspirant for the job. Consequently, such press attacks are not surprising but would not dampen but augment the support of key stakeholders and Nigerians in general.”

The media team assured that Akume will encourage women in general to strive to occupy significant portions of the political and governance spaces.

Other six points agenda, the media team said include; “To bolster confidence in APC, Senator George Akume will hold periodic Town Hall Interactive Sessions around the country and convey feedback to the APC Governments at all levels. Also, he will promote and participate in a robust social media communication scheme to feel the pulse of Nigerians, especially the youths and encourage the respective APC Governments to appropriately act on key issues raised. Senator George Akume will passionately see to the faithful implementation of APC’s Manifesto.

“The calm, focused and foresighted, Distinguished Senator George Akume will bring his extensive experience and competences to bear on the job, by thinking and acting outside the box in prioritizing the tackling and solving of APC’s myriad problems.

“Senator George Akume is well placed to achieve these goals, having been two-term elected Governor of Benue State, three-term (12 years) Senator including as Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senate Minority Leader, and currently, Minister of the Federal Republic, among others.

“Senator George Akume will deploy his PR skills to effectively engage and collaborate with all shades of stakeholders to achieve sustainable reconciliation and peace by being firm but fair to all.

“Senator George Akume will devise credible ways and means to create space for youths and encourage them to participate meaningfully in the political arena both in terms of elective and appointive offices at the Federal, State and Local Government levels.”

Born on 27th December 1953 in Wannune, Benue State, Senator George Akume had served for three terms (12 years) as the Senator representing North-West Senatorial District (2007-2019) and was Chairman Senate Committee on Army and also Senate Minority Leader. Since 2019, he has been the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.