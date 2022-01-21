‘Akume’s APC’ll respect constitution, party organs’

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some leaders of the party have given the assurance that former governor of Benue state and the Minister of Intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume, would uphold the party’s constitution and respect its organs among others.

The APC leaders declared that Senator Akume currently “stands tall among all other aspirants in the race based on his experience, capability, integrity and support among all interests.”

Speaking with newsmen Friday in Abuja, the chairman, Contact Committee and Media Group for Senator George Akume Campaign Team, Chief Simon Shango, who led other prominent APC leaders and media personalities, said if elected the minister would work towards ensuring that “APC becomes a model in political party administration in Nigeria and beyond.”

“If elected APC national chairman, Senator George Akume will be committed to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Constitution of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress. To this end, he will respect the powers and responsibilities of all organs and officers of the Party, which is necessary to entrench internal democracy and party discipline.

“All the Party organs, officers and stakeholders need to work in harmony to consolidate our position as the dominant and ruling party in Nigeria. Senator George Akume’s vision is an APC which will be a model in political party administration in Nigeria and beyond.

“In relative terms and by all accounts including the views of many APC stakeholders and generality of Nigerians, Senator George Akume is clearly the best aspirant for the job. Consequently, such press attacks are not surprising but would not dampen but augment the support of key stakeholders and Nigerians in general,” Shango said.

The media team gave the assurance that Akume “will encourage women in general to strive to occupy significant portions of the political and governance spaces.”