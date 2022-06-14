Akuneto shoots to top of NPFL goals’ chart

Rivers United forward Chijoke Akuneto has shot to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League goals chart with 16 goals.

He netted a brace for table toppers Rivers United to come from behind and beat Abia Warriors 2-1 at home Sunday.

The race for the Eunisell Goal King Award has been made even more competitive after Gombe United striker Yusuf Abdulazeez grabbed his 15th goal of the season courtesy of his effort against Dakkada.

Enyimba star Victor Mbaoma also has 15 goals after his hat-trick at the weekend against Kwara United.

Rivers United winger Ishaq Kayode has 14 goals, while Valentine Odoh from Abia Warriors is on 11 goals.

Ugochukwu Leonard (Sunshine Stars) and Michael Tochukwu (Nasarawa United) have each scored 10 goals so far.

