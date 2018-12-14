Akure community opposes Akeredolu’s plan for state hospital

Some traditional rulers and residents of Akure, protested against theplan by the Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to convert the state’s specialist hospital into an annex of the University of Medical

Sciences Teaching Hospital.

The protest, which was led by the paramount ruler of Akure kingdom, Deji of Akure, Olatoyinbo Aladelusi, was taken to the Ondo state House of Assembly where the protesters vowed to resist any attempt by the government to carry out its plan.

UNIMED was established by the last administration of Olusegun Mimiko, in his effort to provide first class medical sciences for citizens of Ondo state and other Nigerians seeking quality medical attention.

The Mimiko administration greatly subsidized health care services, but all subsidies had since been removed by the present administration, with patients now paying more for health services.

Governor Akeredolu, had proposed a bill that would make the Specialist Hospital and Mother and Child Hospitals in Akure and Ondo annexes of the Teaching Hospital.

The bill, still undergoing legislative scrutiny, is yet to be passed.

But presenting the position of the Akure community at the House of Assembly, the Deji of Akure, who was represented by Segun Ojo, a university Professor, rejected the move by the state government,

fearing that the specialist hospital which is located in Akure would now be inferior and subservient to UNIMED.

While presenting the position of the Deji to the lawmakers, Ojo said that the hospital would be relegated to the background and would not have access to emergency services.

He said it was the concern of the Akure residents that all the surgeons and consultants in the Specialist Hospital would be relocated out of Akure once the bill seeking to make all the specialist hospitals in the state, including that of Akure, become extensions of the UNIMED Teaching Hospital.

He said the move to turn Akure Specialists Hospital to a subsidiary of the Teaching Hospital in Ondo, would be a retrogressive step.

He also submitted that Akure remained the only state government headquarters without a resident tertiary health institution.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.