Akwa Ibom 2023: APC guber candidate, others’ll be on ballot – Eyiboh 

The candidate for Eket federal constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Eseme Eyiboh, has assured that the party’s governorship and other candidates will stand election come 2023 polls in Akwa Ibom.

Eyiboh disclosed this at a press briefing tagged on Saturday.

Blueprint recalls the reports credited to the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mr Mike Igini recently that the APC will not have particularly a governorship candidate in the election ballot in 2023.

But, Eyiboh, a former spokesperson of the House of Representatives, said Igini was ‘selling the falsehoods’ that the INEC did not monitor the party’s gubernatorial primaries that produced Mr Akan Udofia as candidate.

He stated that the failure of Igini to have personally observe the conduct of the governorship primaries could neither invalidate the process nor discredit the emergence of Udofia.

“It is not true that APC does not have a governorship and other candidates for the 2023 general elections.

“The Akwa Ibom chapter of the party had followed all stipulated procedures in the conducts of the various primaries. At this point in time, it is pertinent to seek answers to some specific questions.

“How could Mike Igini have gone to the Sheer Grace Arena for the governorship primaries of APC? Was that the official venue contained in the circular issued by the Stephen Ntukekpo-led executive?”

Eyibo explain that no law-abiding citizen disobeys a court judgement, except those who have no regard to the rule of law.

He recalled the judgement of the Abuja Federal High Court delivered by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo on March 16, 2022 which declared Mr Ntukekpo as the Chairman of APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Eyiboh recalled that the 42-page judgement was explicit, a situation which he said, made the former secretary of the party, Senator John Udoedehe to withdraw his appeal, which further led to its dismissal by the Court of Appeal.

