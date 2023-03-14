Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, the Professionals and businessmen in Akwa Ibom under the aegis of Professionals for Development have described the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno as the most competent to lead the state.

The group also charged the people of the State to choose rightly in the March 18, 2023 Governorship election by voting the PDP.

National Coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, in a statement on Tuesday stressed the need for the people of Akwa Ibom to elect a competent leader to continue the good work of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

According to him, the governorship election presented an option for the people of Akwa Ibom to choose between voting for progressive transformation and development as embodied in Pastor Eno against profligacy, corruption and wastefulness.

The statement read in part, “the election presents the people the option to choose between a well prepared, competent and ready candidate who has the interest of the people at heart as against someone who seeks power as a means to achieve immunity and escape conviction.

“It is clear that Pastor Eno is the only candidate with the required capacity, competence, integrity, presence of mind, selflessness and demonstrated love for the people. He is a very humble person; a man of faith with an exceptional sense of duty, who has always succeeded in all assignments given to him.

“The people of Akwa Ibom are in consensus that having successfully served under Governor Udom Emmanuel, Pastor Eno has been adequately equipped to sustain and build on the numerous development achievements of Governor Emmanuel and move the state to greater heights”

“Pastor Eno’s administration, when sworn in, will continue the peaceful, fruitful and prosperous era of Governor Emmanuel in line with the will, aspiration and desire of the majority of the people of Akwa Ibom state.

“The candidature of Pastor Eno is divine. It is a product of extensive prayers, consultation and consensus across the nooks and crannies of Akwa Ibom state. It is in line with the will of God which will prevail at the end of the day”.

