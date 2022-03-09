Akwa Ibom: AAC women kick off grassroot mobilisation ahead of 2023 general elections

National Women Wing of African Action Congress (AAC) has commenced aggressive grassroot mobilisation in Akwa Ibom ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, the state chairman of the party Mr. Fred Obot said the party has never in any way neglected women in the scheme of things within the party.

“This is for them to understand that they are strong tools when it comes to the issue of politics at all levels.

“Now that they are involved despite the uphill task we should not leave any stone unturned, but be committed over their hard work by serving the party to achieve their purpose come 2023 general elections,” he said.

He said with the commitment of women in the party, there would be a special training programme and empowerment for them to be engaged in a meaningful venture.

He said women will also have the opportunity to host meetings with new members educating them about the progress of the party.

He commended women for their massive turnout during the party meeting which means the women are serious in the party business.

The state woman leader of the party, Mrs. Mercy Okon, appreciated the chairman for advice from the national body.

She advised the women to be united in their responsibilities in the party, adding that as virtuous women in their families they would not let the party down.

Deaconess Eno Akpan known as the mother of the party in Akwa Ibom said women have acknowledged politics, and should not be discouraged despite the challenges.

She said women also play a greater role in the party since they have been discovered, and should not be taken for granted in the scheme of things.