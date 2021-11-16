Akwa Ibom adopts technology, EES as tools for job creation

The Akwa Ibom state government has adopted technology as well as Empowering Entrepreneurship Skills as most viable move to create more jobs for teaming youth of the state.

Commissioner for Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, Dr. Sunday Ekanem Ibuot told newsmen in Abuja that the state was also partnering with private sector as well as federal government to reduce unemployment.

Ibuot said: “As it is today in Nigeria where all the States are dependent on what they receive from the Federal to survive, the best way to go is to strengthen the institutions we have and most importantly begin serious training and retraining of Nigerians both workers and the unemployed on various technological and empowering entrepreneurship skills.

“The way things are going in Nigeria, not all the States would stand to survive; let alone pay salaries or employ the country’s teeming youths. Federal and State governments must strengthen the institutions and the citizens. The institutions should be made incorruptible so that citizens will redirect their allegiance and patriotism to the Nation.

“Practically, the new frontiers that would ensure sustainable employment for Nigeria’s teeming youths are skills acquisition in various technological and entrepreneurship related programmes. Targeted public-private partnership in industrialization etc, should be prioritized as well. The gains in embarking on these will be enormous as it will translate to reduction in crime and insecurity in the country.”

Speaking on ILO decent work agenda, Ibuot said: “Decent work and productivity definitely go hand in hand. There is apparently a systemic default, especially in Nigeria’s public service work space. Workers in many cases work in environments that are not conducive, thus very poor productivity.

“This boils down to weak and corrupt system. Government across the board must step up to change the narrative for the better. The world is moving ahead, Nigeria cannot be left behind. Infrastructures and polices that are capable of propelling job creation, decent work and productivity must be the new priority of government”.

On what the state was doing to curb unemployment, the commissioner said his ministry was created by Governor, Udom Emmanuel “in his quest to change the narrative. He went further to prioritize programmes that aims at scaling up provision of top notch infrastructures, job creation and tangible productivity as seen today in our State.”