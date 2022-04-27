Akwa Ibom: Akpanudoedehe picks nomination forms, denies dragging APC to court 

Immidiate-past national secretary of the defunct Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, has purchased nomination forms to contest the party’s governorship ticket in Akwa Ibom state.

The former Senator, however, denied insinuation in some quarters that he dragged the party to court, explaining that he was in court to defend himself and clear his name.

Reacting to the nomination forms was picked on his behalf at the APC national secretariat when contacted, Senator Akpanudoedehe also appealed to the current National Working Committee (NWC) under Senator Abdullahi Adamu to allow a free and fair direct primary in Akwa Ibom state.

Akpanudoedehe said: “Well, let me use the opportunity of my nomination form collection to debunk the impression created by certain quarters that I’m in court against the party. No. Having been a national secretary I understand the rules.

“I was also part of the decision making that you cannot take your party to court. We are actually the third defendants in the case, that was the case of Stephen Ntukekpo and the party. It was him that took the party to court.

“He sued me as a national secretary, they also sued me in my personal capacity. As I mentioned in the letter to the national chairman, they tried to blackmail my character and my tenure as a national secretary, as a person.

“So I have a duty to defend myself on the Court of Appeals. Not that I initiated a case against the party, I have never, and I am not doing it.

“So that impression is a blackmail. It’s not me, and it will never be me. I’m not in the court against my party, I will never do it. I’m a true party man. I’m in the court to defend my integrity because of my children and my grandchildren. My character and what I stand for, that’s all.”

Speaking on the mode of primary he will prefer, Akpanudoedehe said: “Because of what is going on now, I will appeal for direct primaries, because I don’t want the PDP to take us to court or anyone to institute case against us.

“It happened in Rivers, it happened in Zamfara. I don’t want that. We want a direct way. All members, after all we have a register now, they will cast their vote. Well monitored by INEC and being represented by all the candidates, and must be satisfied that the right thing is done. And that will bring unity to the party and that will make us win.”

