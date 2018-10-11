Akwa Ibom APC alleges evil ‘plans’ against Akpabio, Ekere

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Akwa Ibom State chapter has alleged that the PDP-led state government has finalized smear campaign aimed at discrediting Senator Godswill Akpabio and its governorship candidate, Nsima Ekere.

A statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, who raised the alarm yesterday, said the APC got wind of the evil plots after Governor Udom Emmanuel and some PDP chieftains concluded series of secret meeting at the Government House against the duo.

Enyongekere alleged that the government had designed a fourpronged well-funded approach meant solely to deceive Akwa Ibom electorate and discredit its governorship candidate.

“The well-funded and desperate plot is to be carried out in the print and social media.

The plot is fourpronged.

“One of the strategies is to deceive Akwa Ibom people that Obong Ekere has entered into a secret pact with Senator Godswill Akpabio to serve two terms in office as governor contrary to his promise.

“To deceive Akwa Ibom people that 70 per cent of appointments in Obong Ekere’s government will be done by Senator Akpabio.

“To deceive Akwa Ibom people that the biggest contracts in Obong Ekere’s government will be reserved for Igbo businessmen.

“To deceive Akwa Ibom people that Obong Ekere will soon put up NDDC billboards in Akwa Ibom, claiming Akwa Ibom State Government projects”, he said urging the public to discountenance such false publications.

But in a swift reaction, the governor’s spokesman, Ekerete Udoh, dismissed the claim: “This is another desperate attempt by APC in Akwa Ibom State to cover their nefarious activities.

“Nigerians and Akwa Ibomites are living witnesses to the perpetual mudsling that these leftists have hauled at the government and people of Akwa Ibom State in the last three years.

“However, the government of Akwa Ibom State is more focused on sustainable development and not interested in engaging in a mudsling game.