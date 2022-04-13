Akwa Ibom APC plans grand reception for Akpanudoedehe 

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom state chapter, has planned a grand reception for Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, as the immediate past national secretary of the party.

The reception is to hold on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Ibom Hall, Uyo.

A statement signed by the party’s publicity secretary, Solomon Jonny, and obtained by our correspondent in Uyo Wednesday said governors, ministers, national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and party leaders are among the dignitaries expected to at the occasion.

The statement added that the reception was aimed at honouring Senator Akpanudoedehe for his meritorious service to the party as national secretary between June 2020 and March 2022.

