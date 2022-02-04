Crisis: Akwa Ibom APC settles for interim c’ttee

The Akwa Ibom state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally settled for an interim committee to pilot the affairs of the party.

A group, Akwa Ibom APC Alliance (AAA) within APC, who disclosed this to Blueprint in Uyo on Friday, stated that the move was for the unification of structures to prepare for the 2023 general elections.

Capt. Effiong Eyo who spoke on behalf of the group gave the assurance that all the loopholes within the party would be closed “as soon as possible.”

“After wide consultations and discussions with members of the party, support groups and others for the way forward, the party has agreed that APC should be administered by an interim committee devoid of the four factions.

“Akwa Ibom APC Alliance (AAA) consists of patriotic APC members in Akwa Ibom state, who are determined to provide the right direction that will bring positive democratic dividends to every Akwa Ibom sons and daughters.

“AAA is the only group ready to co-operate with any person or groups to promote the APC and defend the peace and unity of our great party,” he said.