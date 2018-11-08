Akwa Ibom bubbling with 10 viable Industries, built in 3 years – Gov Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has said that his administration has developed 10 viable industries in less than three years in government.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting organized for Akwa Ibom Community in Abuja, Governor Emmanuel said his government believes in industrialization which is what his government is doing.

He said that in the 30 years of existence as a state, if previous governments in the state were magnanimous enough to build a factory every year, the state wouldn’t have been where it is today.

“In the 30 years of existence of Akwa Ibom state, if we were building one factory per year, so many of you wouldn’t have left Akwa Ibom. But in less than 3 years, we have developed 10 viable industry.”

Furthermore the governor also cautioned the people of the state against mischief makers, advising them to always be good ambassadors of the state.

Listing some of his achievements which span through, education, health care, road construction, prompt payment of salaries and pension, recruitment into the state civil service and many more in less than 3 years, Governor Emmanuel said his administration has been able to put smile on the faces of the people as work is currently ongoing in all parts of the state.

While describing the state as the most peaceful in the country, he stressed that his government had to take the bull by the horns to achieve the feet.

Speaking further, Governor Emmanuel, expressed optimism that through the initiative of his administration in agriculture before the end of next year the state what the state will produce will constitute 80per cent of what they consume.

“In everything we do, we must make sure that we strive to build a state that we can call our own and others will be envious of.

“Our target is that by the end of next year, 50 percent of rice that will be consumed will come from the rice farm in Ibiono LG.

“Today we are building one of the best cocoa processing plant in Akwa Ibom that will process cocoa for export so that we can compete with the rest of the world.

“By the time we leave office, after you might have given us your vote for a second term, 80 percent of what we consume in Akwa Ibom will come from the state.

Reassuring Akwa Ibom people that his government runs politics of development and employment for the youths, he listed some of the factories initiated by his administration to include, ethanol plant, sweet factory, Pencil factory, syringe factory, metering factory, garri processing factory, plywood processing factory, and many more.

He also disclosed that by December, biggest plywood processing factory in the country and digital flour milling factory will be commissioned by the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

“Before now, Nigeria use to import 6 billion syringe every year, but Akwa Ibom came and said we can bridge the gap and solve part of the problem.

“We are manufacturing 450 million syringe and sent into the Nigerian market. We have been challenged by the FG, that we should increase the capacity to 1 billion.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt Hon. Onofiok Luke, while describing the Emmanuel as a God given leader to the state at a time like this said the governor is one that has taken pains to put things in place to ensure that the teeming youths are taken off the streets.

He said the governor doesn’t believe in building gigantic structures with little or no facilities, but one who builds and equip to international standard.

Earlier, the President of Akwa Ibom Community in Abuja who was represented by his Vice, Barr. Aniefiok Ibah, pledged hi unalloyed support to the government of Governor Udom Emmanuel and his second term bid.

