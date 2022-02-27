Akwa Ibom community decries marginalisation, demands slot at House of Reps





The People of Itu Mbonuso in Ini Local Government Area (LGA) have lamented the level of marginalisation suffered since the inception of fourth republic.



They said the area has remained under-developed with no trace of government present in terms of infrastructure.

They stressed that as the 2023 election is approaching, the area is ready to send a representative to the Green Chambers to attract development to the area.

Speaking with Blueprint, the Clan Head of Itu Mbonuso, His Highness Joshua Ise, at his palace on Saturday said that his people despite their contributions to the development of Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency and the state at large were yet to experience modernisation in the area.

“I call on Governor Udom Emmanuel who is a product of zoning, equity and justice to look into our situation so that we can have a political office holder in Itu Mbonuso clan that we can look-up to in regards to the abject poverty situation in my clan.

“My people are drinking water from a dirty pond, we do not have pipe born water in this clan and no power supply at all. There is an abject poverty level here in Itumbonuso, no good road network but in other places here in Ini LGA, it is not the same, my neighboring village here, Ikpe ward 2 is like London,” he said.

Accordingly, the village head of Nchana Ebua in Itumbonuso, Ini LGA, Eteidung Jeremiah Akpan, expressed dissatisfaction over the poor situation of Itu mbonuso, adding that the only solution to remedy the situation was for the community to have a son of the soil in government to represent Ikono/Ini federal constituency in order to drag development down to the area.

He recommended that Ita Ukpabio, who have been very sympathetic to the plight of the people in his community by using his personal resources to make life a bit meaningfull to the people in the area would make a good political representation for the people if given a chance.

Also speaking, the former Vice Chairman of Ini LGA, Hon. Dickson Abasiekong, urged the people to ensure that the truth was not suppressed, stressing that Ini people should ensure that Itumbonuso people get Justice in the sharing formula of the National Assembly Seat.

He said, “the National Chairman of our party had earlier said that the party would adhere to the principles of zoning, fair play and equity in the sense that any area that had produced a political office holder should not forward another candidate for the party again.

“In the case of Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, concerning the National Assembly seat coming to Ini Local Government Area, it is zone to “Ini Proper” and the right place to produce the House of Assembly Candidate should be Ini Proper with special preference to Itumbonuso ward 3 while the State House of Assembly should be zoned to Odoro Ikono.”

A former youth Leader of PDP in the area, Mr. Lawrence Nse, popularly called Ikemba maintained that “the party should recognize Itumbonuso ward 3 in Ini Proper because other wards like Ikpe ward 2 had produced the National Assembly Member for Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency in person of Prof. Ini Udoka for two terms of eight years and currently a serving commissioner in the person of Dr. Glory Edet who has served for 13 years in the State Executive Council now, including about 4 SSAs to the Governor, Permanent Secretaries, the Chapter Chairman of PDP in Ini LGA with other political office holders are all from Ikpe ward 2 in Ini proper.”