Akwa Ibom construction workers protest N572m government’s debt

Construction workers with Qumecs Nigeria Limited, original contractors of the Ring road 2 project in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital on Saturday took to the streets to express their anger and frustration over alleged government’s indebtedness to the company.

The state government in 2021 revoked the contract with Qumecs and rewarded same to an indigenous construction firm, Hensek Integrated company limited, leaving an outstanding balance of about N572m due to be paid to the first construction firm.

The alleged inability of the state government to remite the balance has caused untold hardship among the workers as the company has hinged its inability to settle them on government’s failure to remit the balance.

The protesting workers carried playcards of various inscriptions such as “Governor Udom Emmanuel: we have lost 4 members to ring road 2 project, Mr Governor pay Qumecs” Governor Udom Emmanuel, we are dying because Qumecs is owing us” etc

They told Blueprint that before the contract was revoked, some of them had collected loan facilities and sold cars and other personal belongings to execute the various jobs with the company.

One of the workers Mr.Samuel Peter who supplied stones said Qumecs is owing him the sum of N18 million, adding that he sold a piece of land to execute the supply contract but has been unable to recover his money since then.

“I sold a piece of land to supply stones to Qumecs for about N18m,, but up till date I have not been paid,” he said.

Peter who said that he is surviving on charity disclosed that one Idorenyin Atang from Eket local government area has committed suicide because he was not able to “pay back the loans he collected from various people to execute a contract and three others have died out of frustration.”

Also speaking, one of the sub contractors, Mr. Isaac Ibanga, representing Sikak firm Nigeria Ltd said his company constructed the entire drainage placement of the Ring road project, that is still in use.

He claimed that the company was indebted to him to the tune of N18 million, adding that the amount was a loan facility granted to him by one of his bankers to execute the project.

According to him “We did the drainage placement to quite a far distance, to my surprise, payment ceased since 2019. Later we heard that the mother company’s contract was revoked and we expected that the severance packages should be paid, we are not interested in who carries on the project.

“We have toed the path of peace since that time, we have appealed and wrote various letters to Qumecs but we get to understand that the state government has not paid them. We wrote to state government, copied to the governor and other relevant parastatals but they will tell you that they don’t have any bussiness with sub contractors, they gave the job to Qumecs.

”Under due process, when a job is revoked neccessary checks are made to know if there are any outstanding balance which ought to be defrayed to the contractor, but such was not done in this case.”

However, when contacted, the project manager, Qumecs Nigeria Limited, Engr Stephen Oluyemi, lamented that the state government has yet to pay the company the outstanding balance of N572 million which will enable them to pay the suppliers and sub contractors.

He said, ”The truth is that we owed the Indigenes, subcontractors and suppliers huge amount of money. They have been writing to us but the issue is that we have not been paid the money by the state government.

“The work since three years ago was about 70% completion untill Covid 19 came and government did not pay and since then we’ve been expecting payment. On February 2021, what rather came was letter of termination and they re awarded the contract to another company, since then we’ve not received our outstanding balance.

‘We have pleaded with them to excercise patience, our equipments are still on site and as soon as government pays us.”