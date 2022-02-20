Akwa Ibom dialogues boundary communities to avert crisis

The Akwa Ibom government has called on all border communities to channel their grievances and misunderstanding to the appropriate authorities for resolution to ensure sustainable peace in the state.

Deputy Governor Mr Moses Ekpo made the call in Itu during a sensitisation campaign for the people of Ikot Ayan Itam in Itu and Ikot Udo Uruan in Uruan LGAs respectively weekend.

Ekpo, who was represented by the permanent secretary in the deputy governor’s office, Mr Nkopuruk Ekaiko, said destruction of lives and property during crisis was not the best way to resolve disputes.

He said the Udom Emmanuel’s administration has established a benchmark in the use of dialogue in peaceful resolution of disputes and misunderstanding, rather than destruction of lives and property.

He admonished the people from both communities to report any grievance or threat to peace in the areas to their respective traditional rulers or local government chairmen for prompt action to avoid breakdown of law and order.

The deputy governor assured that government was working assiduously to ensure that all boundary disputes in the state were resolved in good time.

“In a renewed effort at sustaining a peaceful atmosphere in the state, the Emmanuel administration has established a benchmark in the use of dialogue in peaceful resolution of disputes and misunderstanding, rather than destruction of lives and property,” Ekpo said.

He called on parents to warn their children and wards against fomenting trouble, especially as this year’s farming season was setting in.

Ekpo also charged the youth to engage themselves in useful ventures and channel their energies to positive ventures.

The chairman of Itu local government area, Mr Etetim Onuk, described the sensitisation campaign as a welcome development.

Onuk appealed to both communities to maintain peace by reporting misunderstandings appropriately for the growth of the areas.

He said problems are better resolved at round table discussions than with barrels of the gun.

In his response, the chairman of Uruan local government area, Mr Iniobong Ekpenyong, who was represented by the vice chairman, Mrs Uduak Enang, condemned the crisis between Ikot Ayan Itam and Ikot Udo

Uruan.

Ekpenyong said both communities have suffered the effect of the dispute, ranging from displacement to loss of lives and property.

He pleaded with all parties to sheath their swords for peace to reign, while waiting for government to find lasting solution to the crisis.1

The surveyor-general, Mrs Emem Isang, assured both communities that the original boundary would not be shifted. Rather, it would be maintained.

Isang called for submission of survey plans from both villages to assist the government in the final demarcation exercise.

The Paramount Ruler of Itu, Edidem Akpan Inyang, thanked the state government for taking a step towards the resolution of the land dispute.