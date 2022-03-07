Akwa Ibom: Emmanuel’s revelation of anointed candidate deceptive – Ex-CoS 

The immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen, has faulted his former boss on the choice of his successor for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Governor had said that his choice of Pastor Umo Eno, as his preferred successor was revealed to him by God.

But the former CoS, speaking at a rally organised by Eket Youth weekend for the Senator Bassey Akpan (Uyo Senatorial District), told the people not to be deceived, saying that true revelation is not via an iPad as was done.

He said: “Don’t allow anybody deceives you. I heard them saying they had a revelation and revelation is not via an iPad. God does not give one man revelation. The Bible says that in the mouth of 3 or 4 witnesses, truth is established. God has told me that Senator Bassey Akpan is the next governor.”

He noted that the governor reneged on the agreement they had in 2014 when Senator Akpan withdrew his governorship ambition that he would in turn be supported in 2023 when power will return to Uyo Senatorial District.