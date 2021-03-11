Akwa Ibom: Ex-militants warn oil coys against maltreating host communities

March 11, 2021 Uko Etim News



Former militants from Akwa Ibom have sounded a note of warning to multinational oil companies on their alleged continuous marginalisation and unfair meted to oil-bearing/host .

They accused oil giants such ExxonMobil, Addax, Moni Pulo, Chevron, Century, Total E&P among others of depriving and marginalising their host despite the environmental and hazards caused by their operations.

The ex-militants lamented that  oil producing    in  Akwa  Ibom  state,  have  benefitted  very  little  from these  oil  companies as some realities  of  life  in  these  areas  are  nothing  to  write  home  about. 

The ex-agitators under the aegis of Delta Volunteers (NDV) in a press release obtained by our correspondent in Uyo  Wednesday listed 15 demands which the oil companies must meet before they would be allowed to operate further in the state.

The NDV in the press release signed by ‘General’  Ekpo  Ekpo, ‘Capt’ Nsidibe  Etim, ‘Major’ Patrick  Itrechio and  ‘Capt’ Etetim Okung threatened to oil and personnel of the oil firms operating in the state if their demands are not met.

They demanded the relocation  of the operational  bases of the oil firms  to  Akwa  Ibom  state  and payment  of taxes  and  royalties  to  the  state  government.

The press release states in part: ”We demand an extension  of  the  company’s  philanthropy  to  the  suffering  in  Akwa  Ibom  state  where  they  derive  most  of  their  wealth  from, through  donations,  empowerments,  etc.

”Appointment  of  directors  from  Akwa  Ibom  state  into  the  Boards  of  the Oil   companies,  some  of  them  who  must  be  indigenes  of  the  host communities.

