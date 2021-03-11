Akwa Ibom: Ex-militants warn oil coys against maltreating host communities

Former militants from Akwa Ibom have sounded a note of warning to multinational oil companies on their alleged continuous marginalisation and unfair treatment meted to oil-bearing/host communities.

They accused oil giants such ExxonMobil, Addax, Moni Pulo, Chevron, Century, Total E&P among others of depriving and marginalising their host communities despite the environmental destruction and health hazards caused by their operations.

The ex-militants lamented that oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom state, have benefitted very little from these oil companies as some realities of life in these areas are nothing to write home about.

The ex-agitators under the aegis of Niger Delta Volunteers (NDV) in a press release obtained by our correspondent in Uyo Wednesday listed 15 demands which the oil companies must meet before they would be allowed to operate further in the state.

The NDV in the press release signed by ‘General’ Ekpo Ekpo, ‘Capt’ Nsidibe Etim, ‘Major’ Patrick Itrechio and ‘Capt’ Etetim Okung threatened to attack oil facilities and personnel of the oil firms operating in the state if their demands are not met.

They demanded the relocation of the operational bases of the oil firms to Akwa Ibom state and payment of taxes and royalties to the state government.

The press release states in part: ”We demand an extension of the company’s philanthropy to the suffering communities in Akwa Ibom state where they derive most of their wealth from, through donations, empowerments, etc.

”Appointment of directors from Akwa Ibom state into the Boards of the Oil companies, some of them who must be indigenes of the host communities.