Akwa Ibom forum alleges plot to destabilise gov-elect Umo Eno

A group, Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum (USDMPF), has alleged a plot by one of the gubernatorial aspirants who lost at the primaries to destabilise Pastor Umo Eno through another round of legal battle.

This was contained in a press statement issued by its chairman, Mr. Ofonimeh Isong, in Uyo on Friday.

According to the statement, although seeking legal redress is the right of everyone, re-filing another round of cases when all cases were laid to rest “is senseless and only aimed at destabilising the Governor-elect and derailing the peace of the state.”

The statement read in part, “We have it on good authority that a governorship aspirant from Itu local government area, who lost out in the last PDP governorship primary, is plotting to re-file a case against our governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno.

“While it is within his right to do so, we hereby want to advise against this senseless distraction. We sense a bad omen about to be hatched by some sadists out to cause a cacophony of avoidable distractions to delay or truncate the course of our valued fledgling democracy.

“We hereby condemn such antics of political sadists and their co-travelers who, by their perceived actions, do not wish Akwa Ibom well. Enough is enough!”

“We urge that parties to the just concluded governorship/House of Assembly elections should sheathe their swords and allow Akwa Ibom state to sail on in peace.”

