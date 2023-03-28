Akwa Ibom governorship election: Nya-Etok alleges foul play, heads to tribunal  

Following the outcome of the governorship election conducted in Akwa Ibom state, Arc Ezekiel Nya-Etok, who contested on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has frowned at the total number of votes uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal for him.

The ADC gubernatorial candidate, who came sixth with a total vote of 1,685, lamented that such votes were a far cry from what he deserved.

Nya-Etok, who made the disclosure during a thank you interactive session with a select pressmen at his office, Monday in Uyo, said to set the record straight, his vote must be verified.

He called on INEC to produce raw sheets from various units and showed him how he got zero despite the unprecedented campaign that he embarked upon ahead of the polls.

“We are concerned that the votes that were allocated to us were a far cry from what we deserved. From Uyo alone, for instance, we established that we were robbed of 147 votes from just 3 polling units.

“Though the figures were smaller in other places, you can imagine what damage they did to our votes across the 4,353 polling units in the state.

“As a matter of fact, and to demonstrate how ridiculous they were, though we effectively had no presidential candidate, and despite my openly endorsing Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, our adamant members still gave our party almost three times what they allocated to us this time.

“We are therefore preparing to proceed to the Tribunal for the singular purpose of examining the necessary materials, collating our proper votes, and seeking necessary legal redress.

“Chief of the redress will be the prosecution of the electoral fraud offenders. Until offenders are prosecuted, our electoral system will never be sanitised.

Going to court may not necessarily be to win elections but to seek justice,” he added.

He condemned the level of vote-buying and corrupt attitudes displayed at different polling units in the state.

