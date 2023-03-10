Akwa Ibom 2023 governorship election: PDP denies YPP’s rigging allegations 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom has debunked the Young Progressives Party (YPP) allegation, accusing it of plot to rig the governorship/House of Assembly elections in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Borono Bassey, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday.

Bassey said the YPP in the state was crying foul and raising false alarm having foreseen its defeat at the governorship polls.

The publicity secretary also denied the allegation that Governor Udom Emmanuel was at the INEC office for many hours and challenged the YPP to provide evidence to prove that.

Bassey said PDP and the Security Agencies received intelligence that YPP has ferried in thugs from neighboring states and are camping them in facilities owned by known chieftains in preparation to use in executing their evil plan at the elections.

“We have read the text of the Press Conference by the Chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), wherein the Party made efforts to explain to her few members why they will again record an embarrassing outing of defeat.

“At that Press Conference, the State Chairman of the YPP, and General Overseer of an Uyo-based church, Apostle Nyeneime Andy, strenuously broke sweat trying to pin wild and outrightly false accusations on the INEC, Gov. Udom Emmanuel and the PDP,” Bassey said.

He said that the PDP had alerted security agencies who have swung into actions to investigate and nip any chance of the execution of these atrocious plans.

He, therefore urged millions of Akwa Ibom people to again troop out to their respective polling units and use their Permanent Voters Cards and massively vote for PDP.

Recall that YPP chairman in the state , Apostle Nyeneime Andy during a press conference in Uyo on Tuesday raised the alarm that PDP has concluded plan with the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state, INEC, to rig the upcoming general election.

Andy also disclosed an alleged plan by the PDP to impress on the electoral umpire to submit the original result sheets of all the Units, wards and LGAs to them penultimate to election day where the election figures would be falsified.

