Akwa Ibom: Ijaw group condemned siege on state House of Assembly

A group, Save Ijaw Nation Group (SING) has condemned the alleged siege at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly by men of the Nigerian Police Force who shut down the complex and prevented lawmakers from gaining access to perform their legitimate duties.

SING in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Idris Usman on Friday, it justified that, “as a pan Niger Delta Group, we must express our shock, and we must stand forth to resist any attempts by anybody to destroy democracy and impose the will of the minority, on the majority of the Akwa Ibom people.

The group also lamented that, “the invasion of the Assembly, by thugs aided by the Police, exposed Nigeria to the whole world as a crude entity where political misfits ride roughshod over decency and all moral pillars have collapsed.

The statement reads: “the show of shame being witnessed in Akwa Ibom State, is a reminder that the same Police under the watch of IGP Ibrahim Idris sometime ago, sealed the Benue state House of Assembly Complex in Markurdi and provided protection for 8 out of a 30-member Assembly to sit illegally to serve an impeachment on the Governor.

“We commend the lawmakers by Speaker, Honourable Onofiok Like for standing firm to foil the coup with the active support of the Akwa IBOM people who demonstrated very firmly that they were scandalized by the cure assault.

“Therefore, while demanding an immediate end to the Federal Government sponsored anarchy in Akwa Ibom state, an act of high treason which has been committed, we are asking that the planners and perpetrators of the invasion and sealing of the Assembly premises be investigated, tired and punished.

“We also reject any attempt to make the Inspector General of Police to investigate the crime, but rather an independent judicial commission of inquiry.

“Finally, we wish to inform Nigerians and the international community, that should there be no end to be illegally being foisted on the people of Akwa Ibom state in the next 48hours, the SING shall embark on the massive mobilization of our structures across the region, to picket all critical infrastructures of the Federal Government, in every of the region immediately.

SING concluded that, they have a duty to safeguard democracy and shall not desist from doing this at all times.

