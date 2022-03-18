Akwa Ibom lauds FG’s trans- border initiative

The trans-border initiative of the federal government through the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has been commended by the Akwa Ibom state government as a means of reducing conflict in the border communities.

The Akwa Ibom deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, stated this during a tour of border communities in Akwa Ibom, which led the team to Ibiono Ibom and Obot Akara Thursday.

Ekpo, who was represented by the permanent secretary, deputy governor’s office, Mr Nkopuruk Ekaiko, said the initiative was a welcome development that would reduce tension and unnecessary conflict.

He said the initiative would offer indigenes of Akwa Ibom and Abia living along the border flashpoints, the hope to go about their normal businesses without any fear of molestation and harm.

He said the federal government would build medical and schools facilities within the border communities to encourage communal living by border communities pending when actual demarcation for administrative convenience will take place.

“Trans-border co-operation initiative, a novel idea evolved by the National Boundary Commission (NBC), to checkmate boarder hostilities and promote inter-border peace and understanding, has received the endorsement of the Akwa Ibom state government.

“The new initiative will offer opportunity to hitherto warring communities to focus on reconciliatory efforts while the federal government will be assisting them in setting up critical life-touching infrastructure at the border communities, even as they await the final demarcation of the borders.

“The initiative, if well implemented, will turn out to be the best strategy in reducing tension and conflicts at our nation’s borders, using the instrumentality of economic empowerment for the mutual benefit of all parties,” Ekpo said.

The deputy governor described the system as a win-win situation for the border communities as it will not only stem the tide of wanton destruction of lives and property, but will boost mutual trust and genuine love amongst the border indigenes.

In his remarks, the Director General of the NBC, Adamu Adaji, represented by the commission’s director of Internal Boundaries, Mr Nicholas Emiowele, said that the border communities had nothing to fear about the new development, as the new strategy has been successfully test-run on international boundary cases without failure.