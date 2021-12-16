Akwa Ibom monarch cautions colleagues against prefix, insignia abuse

The Paramount Ruler of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, His Royal Majesty, Owong Effiong Archianga, has said any traditional ruler who violates the use of prefix and insignia as directed by the government may risk imprisonment.

Owong Archianga, who is the immediate past national president of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), made the disclosure during a meeting of the Ibeno Traditional Rulers Council held at his Palace, Ibeno on Thursday.

He said the state government through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has observed apparent abuses by some classes of traditional rulers in the use of prefixes and insignia, meant for 1st Class Chiefs.

Quoting from the circular as signed by Mr Emmanuel Umontuen, Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, he said only Paramount Rulers are entitled to use “His Majesty (HM) and His Royal Majesty (HRM) followed by cultural/customary titles like Edidem, Akuku, Ofong, Oboon or Owong before adding his name.

The monarch said Clan Heads are entitled to use His Highness (HH) followed by his cultural/customary titles example being “Etebom” before adding his name.

Also, the prefixes and insignia for village heads, he said are Chief, Eteidung or Obong before adding name.

He added that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any defaulter of the directive as it is stated in the Traditional Rulers Law Cap (134) Part (VI) section 40:

“Any person who unlawfully uses, occupies or appropriates real or personal property attached to a person or to the office of a person accorded official recognition by the Governor as a Paramount Ruler, Clan Head, or a Village Head, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of three thousand naira (N3,000,00) or imprisonment for one year, or both,” he said.

The royal father called on members of the Ibeno TRC and other chiefs, to join hands in supporting the local, state and federal governments in the maintenance of peace and security.

