Akwa Ibom: NASS aspirant petitions IGP over assassination attempt 

An aspirant to represent Uyo/Uruan/Ibesikpo Asutan/Nsit Atai Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Ekanem Ukim, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, over an alleged attempt to assassinate him by a political opponent in Akwa Ibom state.

The petition obtained by Blueprint in Uyo Tuesday also copied; Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6, Police Headquarters, Cross River state, Calabar, International Headquarters IHRC, ROULE DE VELODROME 80,1228 PLAN-LES-OUTES, GENEVA, Switzerland, International Human Rights Commission, Geneva, Switzerland.

Others copied are: International Human Protection Services, Florida, USA, Akwa Ibom state Civil Organization Forum and Civil Liberty Organization, Akwa Ibom state chapter, over an attempt on his life by a political thug named Idongesit Samuel aka Mafia while stopping over for relaxation at Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo local government area of the state on April 25th, 2022.

The suspected political thug who is allegedly working for the victim’s opponent, wielding a machete and other dangerous weapons had on that day launched an attack on Ukim, and nearly killed him but missed his point which led to the victim sustaining wrist injury.

Ukim, who recently resigned his appointment as special assistant to the governor of the state, through his legal counsel, Anietie Bassey, told the security chiefs to intervene in the case by ordering the immediate arrest of the assailant.

The 11-paragraph petition titled ‘Petition against assault and attempted murder by Idongesit Samuel’ further urged the police bosses for a thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution of the suspect for justice to prevail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

