Akwa Ibom: NEPC charges exporters to develop ethnic products, meet export demand

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has tasked registered and potential exporters in Akwa Ibom state to embark on developing ethnic products to level up with the huge demand for the commodities in the international market.

The NEPC deputy director, Akwa Ibom State Coordinating Office, Mrs. Paulina Ndulaka, gave the charge during a one-day sensitisation workshop for registered and potential exporters Tuesday in Uyo.

The theme of the workshop is ‘Development of Ethnic Products in Akwa Ibom for Export.’

Ndulaka stated that there are Nigerians living in the Diaspora who are demanding indigenous products, adding that by leveraging on the opportunity, exporters will earn huge foreign exchange.

For instance, she stated that exporters in Akwa Ibom state can take advantage of yam, avocado pears, palm fruits, seafood, spices, banana, and plantain, among others to access the global market and earn foreign exchange in the process.

“We are very grateful for your presence here today, and the many initiatives that have taken place in the past are a confirmation of the interest and commitment you have placed on the growth and development of the non-oil sector in the state.

“It is pertinent to organise this workshop, especially for the registered potential exporters to harness the ethnic products in the state.

She urged them to remain committed and passionate about export business and also build a resilient value chain that will enable them to provide employment in the process.

Ndulaka assured that the council will continue to ensure that Nigerian exporters are fully armed with all necessary skills and requirements to be able to operate in the global market.

In his opening remarks, the NEPC board member, Obong Idiong Joseph, encouraged exporters to take advantage of various NEPC programmes and engage meaningfully in export business.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. Camillus Umoh, boasted that the state as being blessed with many products in which the state is making a huge investment.

Umoh, represented by the director of Commerce, Mr. Idiong Aniefiok, admonished exporters in the state to show seriousness in export business to be able to enhance their income generation.

On his part, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Offiong Offor, assures that the state government will continue to partner with NEPC to carry out export business in the state.

