Akwa Ibom: NSCDC impounds 1,700 litres of adulterated AGO, arrests 14 suspects

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has impounded 1, 700 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and arrested 14 suspects in Akwa Ibom.

The NSCDC Commandant in Akwa Ibom, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, said this while briefing newsmen at the command’s exhibits yard in Uyo on Tuesday.

Majekodunmi said the 14 suspects were arrested on March 10 and 14 within Itu and Onna Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the activity of the vandals and criminals could lead to bleeding of the Nigerian economy, adding that a nation striving towards development could not afford to allow these kinds of things to be happening.

“NSCDC Akwa Ibom Command is here because of the arrest we have made. In our custody we have 14 suspects and we also have as exhibits four trucks laden with suspected petroleum products.

“In total capacity we have 1, 700 litres of AGO inside the trucks. They were accosted in four different locations. Three of them fall within Itu LGA while the fourth one was arrested in Onna LGA of Akwa Ibom state.

“Definitely, we are suspicious of the content of the trucks. From our preliminary investigation we are suspected that this is adulterated petroleum products. We are working on the suspicion that it may be stolen products.

“Investigation is underway and we want to tell Akwa Ibom people that there is no breeding space for criminals and vandals in the state,” Majekodunmi said.

He said the Commandant General, Mr Audi Abubakar, has directed that under no circumstance should the command allow vandals to have breathing space.

The commandant said the command has inaugurated “operation flush” to flush criminals out of the state.

The commandant added that the action was a contravention of the Nigerian state Constitution and NSCDC was committed to ensuring that the nation was free from vandalism.

“We want the public to support our progress with credible intelligent information, that we can actually execute our mandate and perform our constitutional duties and responsibilities.

“The Nigerian economy has a strong presence in the oil industry. We must protect this industry because it is a strong national asset and that is one of the advantages that we have as a nation.

“We want to tell the Nigerian people to shun illegalities and crime as NSCDC will not tolerate such activities,” he said.