Akwa Ibom: NYSC orders 20 corps members to repeat service over abscondment

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered no fewer than 20 corps members in the 2021 Batch A Stream 2, who were sent to Akwa Ibom to repeat their service for abscondment during the service year.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, disclosed this during the passing out parade of the corps members in Uyo on Thursday.

Ekwe said out of the 1, 626 corps members sent to the state, 20 corps members would have to repeat the service for abscondment, while 30 of them who indulged in acts of misconduct ranging from absenteeism, unauthorised journeys among others would have to face extended service from two week to four months.

The state coordinator announced that during the service year one corps member lost his life due to ill health.

She said that the NYSC scheme would continue to serve as a platform for national unity and cohesion.

Ekwe added the young corps members have fulfilled their mandate as development catalyst in Akwa Ibom.

“I wish to also inform you that 1, 626 corps members are due to exit service today, of this number, 20 have been found to have absconded service and are expected to repeat the service year.

“Another 30 who indulged in acts of misconduct ranging from absenteeism, unauthorised journeys, etc shall serve various degrees of extension ranging from two weeks to four weeks,” Ekwe said.

Ekwe commended some of the corps members for exhibiting very high sense of maturity and responsibility as they conducted themselves honourably and within the ambit of the law during the service year.

The state coordinator urged corps members to use the knowledge acquired from Skill Acquisition and Enterpreneurship Development (SAED) to develop themselves and become better citizens.

“The knowledge so acquired should be deployed towards self sustainability and wealth creation. Resist the allures to get rich quick,” she advised.

She commended the Akwa Ibom state government for the support accorded the scheme to serve the nation better.

In his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom assured the corps members that the difficulty encountered in their state allowance had been resolved, assuring that they will henceforth receive their allowances promptly.

Emmanuel, who was represented by Mr Alexander Utin, Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Mobilisation urged the corps members to leverage on the Skill Acquisition and Enterpreneurship Development (SAED) to develop themselves to become self reliant and employers of labour.

“Our commitment to the cause of the NYSC scheme has remained unwavering. We have continued to give both financial and moral support towards the accomplishments of the scheme’s objectives,” he said.

