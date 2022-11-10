Akwa Ibom partners NEPC to export state-owned products 

The Akwa Ibom state government has pledged to partner with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for the exportation of goods and services from the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, stated this while playing host to the NEPC board member, Obong Prince Joseph Idiong, Deputy Director/Trade Promotion Advisor, NEPC, Uyo, Mrs Pauline Ndulaka and other officers of the council in his office Thursday.

Ekuwem noted that the state was currently economically viable through Governor Udom Emmanuel’s ability to create the enabling environment which allows businesses to thrive.

“Akwa Ibom state government will partner with NEPC for more of the state’s products to be in the international market for the state government has already put in place enabling environment for businesses to thrive.”

He commended NEPC in their efforts in promoting locally made goods at the international market which in turn generates revenue for the government.

Meanwhile, the NEPC board member, Idiong had highlighted the need for the state to key into the exportation of its products and services.

He noted that the state is capable of exporting volumes of its product to other countries because the state is blessed with palm oil, seafood, handicraft, and vegetables, among others.

Idiong added that the visit was part of the tour the council was embarking on to interact and brainstorm with relevant export stakeholders in order to generate ideas that will boost export in the state.