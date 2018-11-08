Akwa Ibom PDP lawmaker loses seat for defecting to APC…lead

The Councilor representing Etim Ekpo Ward II in Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Usen John Akpan, has lost his seat for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last Saturday.

The Councilor, who hails from the country home of former Senate Minority Leader, Chief Godswill Akpabio, had alleged that he decided to defect because of the conflicting in the PDP.

According to report, the Councilor’s action provoked the ward chairman of Etim Ekpo Ward II Mr. Aniekan Linus Umoh, who on behalf of the party petitioned Etim Ekpo legislature, prompting an emergency sitting of the House yesterday.

The remaining nine lawmakers, during their sitting, declared the seat of Hon. Usen John Akpan vacant, citing section 32 (I) (g) of the Local Government (Administration) Law of Akwa Ibom State CAP 80 as Amended.

The leader of Etim Ekpo Legislative Council, Hon. Ifiok Amos, explained that the extant law made it mandatory for any member to vacate his seat should he choose to defect from the party on whose platform he or she had been elected into the council.

“A member of a council shall vacate his seat in the council if being a person whose election to the council was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party before expiration of the period for which the council was elected.

“By the virtue of the power conferred on me and in pursuant of the law, the legislative council hereby declares the seat of Hon. Usen John Akpan, Councilor Ward II Etim Ekpo vacant”, he said following the unanimous acceptance of the council members.

The councilors urged the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) to immediately conduct a bye election in the area within the time specified by law to fill the vacant seat.

