Akwa Ibom police confirms release of kidnapped televangelist Okoriko  ￼

Akwa Ibom state Police command weekend confirmed the release of the founder and president of the Solid Rock Church, Apostle John Okoriko, from the kidnappers’ den after four days.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odicko MacDon confirmed this to Blueprint through telephone in Uyo.

“I can confirm his (Apostle John Okoriko) release.”

The cleric was abducted within the church’s premises in the Mkpat Enin local government area of the state Tuesday around 5 pm by the hoodlums who scaled the fence and dragged their victim to the gate before whisking him away.

Kidnappers of the televangelist had first demanded N100 million ransoms but later reduced it to N30million Thursday.

A family source stated that the abductors used the victim’s phone to communicate with his family for the bargain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

