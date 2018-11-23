Akwa Ibom: Police pulls out Bassey, Kimo takes over as new Commissioner

After days of ‘democratic turmoil in Akwa Ibom state, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has removed Bassey Abang and replaced him with Mr Musa Kimo, who has already assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police.

A statement from the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Odiko Macdon, which revealed the latest development in Uyo on Friday maintained, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has approved the posting of a new Commissioner of Police to Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

“He is CP Musa Kimo. The new CP takes over from CP John Bassey Abang.

“The new Police boss holds a BSc (Hons) degree in Political Science from the University of Sokoto,” Macdon said