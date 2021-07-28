Akwa Ibom: Sen Bob slams N50m suit against newspaper publisher over ‘defamation’

Senator Effiong Dickson Bob has given the Editor in Chief of the Post newspaper seven days to pay him damages to the tune of 50 million naira accompanied by an apology duly published in the newspapers for alleged defamation of his character.

The Senator who represented Uyo senatorial district between 2003 and 2011 had in a letter addressed to the Editor through his lawyers, Samuel Ikpo and Company dated 28th July endorsed by Abundance Akpan cited volume 14 no 13 of Wednesday 28th July edition of the newspaper as containing the harmful publication on its front page.

According to the solicitors, “By the said publication, you meant and were understood to mean that our client is disloyal to the Executive Governor of Akwa ibom state Udom Gabriel Emmanuel as a result of betrayal of trust”.

The letter explained that the publication has injured the reputation of Senator Bob and has lowered him in the estimation of right thinking members of the public, who now shun and avoid him stressing that he has been exposed to ridicule and public opprobrium.

The senator’s lawyers who highlighted that the Senator has never granted any interview to the Editor or any member of his tabloid, noted that their client is now seen as disloyal to his Party (Peoples Democratic Party) and risked been suspended or disciplined for daring the leader of the party in the state.

The Solicitors in the letter asked for the retraction of the offending publication in the same media it was published.

The letter further reads, “payment of the sum of #50 million to this Chambers for onward transmission to our client to assuage the losses suffered by him as a result of the offending publication.

“Take notice that if these demands are not met within seven clear days upon the receipt of this letter, we shall have no option than commence criminal and civil action against you.”