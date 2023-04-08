Akwa Ibom Senator-elect inaugurates 30-man advisory committee

The Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom South district, Dr Ekong Sampson, has inaugurated a 30-man Public and Policy Analysis Committee.

The committee’s terms of reference is to provide advisory interventions that would enable him succeed and stay connected to his constituency during his tenure in the 10th Assembly.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Committee on Thursday in Uyo, Sampson said his pre- occupation is how to deliver the dividends of democracy to his constituents.

On the issue of the next Senate President of the 10th Assembly, he said that he would consult widely on whom he would support for the Senate presidency seat.

According to him, “We don’t need to be discussing now who is going to be the next senate president. What i want to be discussing now is how i can succeed as a Senator; how can i make my people people proud.

“When we get to Abuja, we will choose who is going to be our senate president. For me, i will consult my governor, i will consult widely with my people who sent me to Abuja, before i make my choice as to whom i will support for Senate presidency

” This Committee is very important because i will be going to the Senate prepared. I’m always proud to be associated with jurisprudence, with policies. Throughout my eight years on the floor of the State House of Assembly, i canvassed for how we can strengthen our institutions. The tragedy of Nigeria is that we’re never prepared.

“Som I set up this Committee as a major advisory plank of my years in the Senate. I can say that iam familiar with the underpinnings of the legislature, having served with senator Udo Udoma, but i still need people people to advise me because knowledge is a pool and you are stronger when you drink from that pool”

Im his remarks, Akwa Ibom state governor-elect, Pst Umo Eno, while inaugurating the committee, lauded the senator-elect for his vision in setting it up and pleged that his government would tap from the resources and inputs of members in order to develop the state

He said, ” I want to appreciate you for this vision in assembling this calibre of people and to assure you that we will tap from the resources of the committee from time to time.”

Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Etie-ben Akpan thanked the senator-elect for for finding them worthy to serve in the Committee, adding that the committee would repose the confidence by providing quality inputs that would better the lots of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district.

