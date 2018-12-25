Akwa Ibom story requires bold new chapters- Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, says the state needs new and bold political tendencies different from the politics of victimization and violence posture, recently introduced in the state by some desperate politicians.

The Governor, who stated this during his Christmas broadcast to the people yesterday, said these tendencies are alien to its people and culture and therefore urged the people to resist alien tendencies and remain law abiding peaceful people.

“You will agree with me, that the Akwa Ibom story requires bold new chapters and those chapters are what, together with your support, we have written glowingly in the past three and half years,” Emmanuel said.

In apparent reference to the recent violent incidences in the state, the Governor cautioned political actors to be wary of their steps and actions stressing that the state as an entity would surpass individual political aspirations.

“Politics will come and go, but Akwa Ibom will remain non-negotiable and sacrosanct. May we have a peaceful and violence free electioneering and elections come 2019”, he said noting that Akwa Ibom was a Christian state, shaped by Christian values.

“This particular Christmas broadcast is significant in a number of ways. I am speaking to you my dear people before the 2019 electioneering begin in earnest which will end with the election proper.

“I am hopeful by this time next year with your support we will continue the good works we have started together in rewriting the Akwa Ibom story”, he said sounding optimistic.

According to him, as a leader he would continue to do his best to project the image of the state in global perspective and therefore urged them to remain peaceful and accommodating of people irrespective of their social standing.

He said that Akwa Ibom people have reason to be thankful to God and support his administration due to the developmental stride and peace experienced in the state so far.

According to him, his government had been on course to work hard and reposition the state to greatness in spite of the challenges confronting it.

The governor appreciated the public servants for their steadfastness, adding that he has graciously approved Christmas bonus to all public servants in the state.