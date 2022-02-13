Akwa Ibom threatens monarchs with certificate withdrawal over boundary squabbles

The Akwa Ibom government has read riot act over what it described as unruly behaviour of some traditional rulers, who engage in activities that could lead to breach of peace in their domains.

The state deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, stated this over the weekend in Uyo during a meeting with traditional rulers from Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi local government areas over a boundary dispute.

Ekpo warned that any traditional ruler found culpable of using his position to cause problem that would affect the present peace enjoyed in the state would be made to face severe consequences.

According to him, such infraction will henceforth attract withdrawal of certificate of recognition.

The deputy governor, who addressed the paramount rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders from the two local government areas, expressed displeasure over repeated instances of boundary crises in the area.

He reminded them that in line with extant laws, only the paramount rulers were authorised to place a traditional injunction over land matters.

“It is not right for the Village Head to place an injunction on any land without consulting the paramount ruler or following due process.

“An offended party must always exhaust the established procedure of making official reports to the Local Government Chairmen and the Paramount Rulers, and not to take the laws into their hands or running to the press to escalate the crisis,” Ekpo said.

On the particular matter of trespass between Iwofe village in Eastern Obolo and Okopedi in Ikot Abasi, Ekpo directed the two paramount rulers to take appropriate steps to resolve the issue as well as clear the injunction.

He advised that village heads, chiefs and clan heads must at all times have the interest of their people at heart as that is what will help unite and create an enabling environment for peace in their domains.

Responding, the paramount ruler of Eastern Obolo, HRM Ubon Etetor, expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to them to express themselves on the issue.

He urged the state government to organise a seminar that would give proper orientation to the village heads to help them in community administration, decision making and in the general discharge of their duties effectively.

On his part, the paramount ruler of Ikot Abasi, HRM Udo Ntukobom, thanked the deputy governor for his proactive interventions in ensuring that peace reigns in the area.

Those in attendance were; ACP Baba Audu, Area Command Eket, representing the state Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, DPOs of the two LGAs, community leaders and village heads, amongst others.