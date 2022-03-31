Akwa Ibom: Why Eastern Obolo, Ikot Abasi collapsed structures for Bassey Akpan

UKO ETIM from Uyo writes that political structures in Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Akwa Ibom state have been collapsed in favour Senator Bassey Akpan.

It was indeed a carnival-like atmosphere last Saturday when Senator Bassey Akpan who is currently the Chairman Senate Committee on Gas stormed Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas respectively, to consult the peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) delegates and stakeholders ahead of the primary which is less than nine weeks from now.

The mammoth crowd of jubilant, well-wishers and supporters including men, women, youths, and even children were seen encircling the Senator, chanting welcome songs and leading him on foot to meet with delegates and stakeholders in the two local governments.

Meeting with the delegates and stakeholders in Eastern Obolo, Sena Akpan popularly called OBA, delivered his “blueprint for a sustainable environment, access roads, the transformation of the tourism sector, and economic prosperity in the area.

“Being an oil-bearing community, the provision of hybrid renewal energy was one of the key components of my agenda for the area, given the enormous industrial activities in the locality.

Akpan promised that when he becomes the next governor, he would harness the resources of the area (Eastern Obolo) for the overall benefit of the people, hinting that “the investment that is coming here is more than one billion dollars.”

He said his love for Eastern Obolo accounted for “why I pushed the PIA content for host communities to ensure the people of Eastern Obolo have a fair share of the proceeds from Industrial activities in their area”.

The senator reminded them of the major role he played in the 3% vote for the host oil communities and expressed happiness that it will always be remembered that it was during his tenor as chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) that Eastern Obolo was remembered.

When there was a problem between Eastern Obolo and Sterling Global, OBA recalled, he stepped in to ensure peace, assuring that within a short time, their lives will never be the same.

“I am ready to make you prosper and you will prosper. Even if you don’t want prosperity, I will force prosperity on you”, said.

The senator announced greater plans for them, assuring that Eastern Obolo will become the major economic hub of the state. “If you support me, I will surprise you with more positive impacts”, he said.

Responding, the chapter chairman of PDP, Monday Evans, said the grand reception by the people made it obvious that the entire Eastern Obolo was in support of the Senator.

He said, “Of all the aspirants only the Senator knows their terrain deeply, as he has traversed the entire waters in the area, even during the conflict between them and Sterling Global.”

Other speakers, including the Leader of Legislature, Okorete Uduyok, complained about poor road networks and that despite their contributions to the state and national coffers, they hardly experience development.

Expressing sadness that they are often considered a minority after elections, they were however optimistic that will not happen during OBA’s regime.

Mr. Maxwell Ijoko, a retired Permanent Secretary, regretted that they had only one access road but with many abandoned projects littered across the area.

Sir Divine Uzono, the leader of the Elders’ Council, also regretted that past leaders had deceived them but expressed the hope that Senator OBA will be different.

He said since the voice of man is the voice of God, they have jointly pronounced OBA the next governor.

Accordingly, meeting with the delegates and stakeholders in Ikot Abasi, Senator Akpan assured them that their lost glory in oil and gas will be restored when he becomes the next governor of the state.

OBA said also reminded that the 3 percent derivation he fought for host communities, Ikot was in his mind because of the poor living conditions people were experiencing.

He urged them never to be intimidated by his opposers as their vote for him in the upcoming primaries will translate to development, infrastructure, economic boom, and others in the area and the state at large.

Responding, the Youth Leader of Ikot Abasi, Mr. Richard Anyang said “the political climate in the area was cloudy for the people to have a direction, but we as youths have observed and reached our resolve to follow Senator Bassey Albert Akpan due to his love for the people.

“We want to give you our word today that anywhere you(OBA) will go, that is where we will go, we don’t have much to say but this is our stand,” he added.

The former Commissioner of Commerce who is a member of the stakeholder council in the area, Mr. Sunny Ude affirmed that “OBA is the only person out of all the aspirants that studied, understood and liaised with the federal government to restore the rights of Ikot Abasi people through Petroleum Industry Act.

“To be a governor is not to travel to Abuja without attracting any developments to the state.

“I have worked with OBA before. He was the Commissioner of Finance and I was the Commissioner of Commerce and I know his worth.”

The PDP chapter chairman of Ikot Abasi LGA, Mr. Etini Ayara, testified that Senator Bassey Albert Akpan is “the man of the people and someone everybody can rely upon.”

Ayara prayed God to see OBA through and give him the enablement to clinch on the Hilltop Mansion come 2023.